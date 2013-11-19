Data Center Networking Market Expected to Reach $21.85 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- The report "Data Center Networking Market [Ethernet switches, SAN, Routers, ADC, Network Security Equipment, WAN Optimization Appliances]: Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013-2018)" defines and segments the data center networking market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and challenges, and opportunities impacting it along with the future roadmaps.



Browse 106 market data tables and 42 figures spread through 225 pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Networking Market”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-networking-market-1044.html



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The convergence of video, mobile services, and cloud technologies is impacting the next-generation data center networks. The increased proliferation of mobile devices and adoption of cloud services are putting tremendous strain on data center networks. At the same time, businesses are placing new requirements on the network in order to support new emerging operational models. To address these demands, vendors are transforming data center networks into a pooled, automated resource that provide flexibility to move workloads across any cloud along with offering high performance and easy diagnose ability.



MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the data center networking market by type of products used in data center networking: Ethernet switches, router, Storage Area Network (SAN), Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs), network security equipments, and WAN optimization appliances; by end-user environment: enterprises, cloud service providers, and telecommunication service providers; by industry verticals: high tech, BFSI, healthcare, government, education, retail, media and entertainment, and others; and by geographical regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets expects the global data center networking market is expected to grow from $12.49 billion in 2013 to $21.85 billion in 2018. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2013 to 2018. MarketsandMarkets expects North America (NA) to hold the largest market for data center networking, in terms of geographical territories and over the next 5 years, APAC region is expected to experience the highest spending in the data center networking market.



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