Data Center Outsourcing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Dell, IBM, Accenture, Cognizant

Data Center Outsourcing Market Definition:

Data Center Outsourcing is a process that enables an enterprise to outsource its IT infrastructure and manufactures to third-party vendors who have expertise in providing and maintaining the data center outsourcing facilities. This DCO includes management of client premises, hosting as well as managed cloud services. With the major adoption of these Data Center Outsourcing by many big players are driving the market dynamics.This growth is primarily driven by The Rising Growth of Hyper-Scale Data Centers for Analytic Applications such as Big Data Analytics and Growing Shift Towards Infrastructure Utility Services or IaaS.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Hitachi Consulting Corporation (United States), Dell (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Accenture (Ireland), Atos SE (France), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (United States), Bridge Data Centres (Singapore), Infosys Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Unisys (United States), Ensono (United States) and FUJITSU (Japan)



What's Trending in Market:

Adoption of Edge Computing is also Booming the Market

Growing Need of End to End Management



Challenges:

Limited Operating Expertise is one of the Factors that are Limiting the Market



Restraints:

Lack of expertise and skilled professionals regarding data center outsourcing services is expected to restrict the growth of the market. moreover, with the rising complications in the infrastructure of various data centers resulting in complicated integration of different consumer data.



Market Growth Drivers:

The Rising Growth of Hyper-Scale Data Centers for Analytic Applications such as Big Data Analytics

Growing Shift Towards Infrastructure Utility Services or IaaS



The Global Data Center Outsourcing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Data Centre Application Outsourcing, Enterprise Application Outsourcing, Network Application Outsourcing, Others), Application (Small & Medium-Sized Organizations, Large Organizations), Component Type (Hardware, Software, Services (Professional Service, Support & Maintenance)), Servers (Rack, Virtual, Hybrid), Verticals (Industry Vertical, IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Government, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Logistics, Manufacturing, Others)



Data Center Outsourcing the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Data Center Outsourcing Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Center Outsourcing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Data Center Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Data Center Outsourcing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Data Center Outsourcing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Data Center Outsourcing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Data Center Outsourcing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Data Center Outsourcing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Data Center Outsourcing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



