Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Prolific data center power market growth may be attributed majorly to the emergence of sophisticated trends in the technological sphere, including cloud computing and virtualization. The rising demand for cloud-based storage has led to a massive surge in data center establishment worldwide, in turn increasing energy consumption.



To cite an example, the U.S Department of Energy has estimated that nearly 2% of the total energy consumption in the region is accounted for by data centers. Therefore, in order to enhance the PUE (power usage efficiency) ratio and general energy efficiency, many manufacturers are now focusing on the development and implementation of sophisticated solutions for energy management, including smart UPS, battery monitoring equipment as well as smart rack PDUs. These developments will serve as the key drivers propelling the global data center power market demand over the coming years.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1759



While elaborating further upon the growth prospects of the data center power industry, it would be prudent to cite an exceptional instance that would reinforce the efficacy of the aforementioned declarations. As has been reported, Eaton Corporation, one of the foremost data center power market giant has been recently awarded a USD 10.7 million contract to enhance and upgrade the existing data center of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) in Ohio, U.S. The Ireland headquartered firm would deploy its expertise to expand the dual power network of the data center in a bid to fortify the center's crucial uninterruptible power supply(UPS) systems, something which would augment the efforts of DISA to increase its mission loads and cater seamlessly to its consumers.



For the record, DISA is a United States Department of Defense combat support bureau which is responsible to provide communications and information technology support to national leaders such as President, Secretary of Defense, and other major leaders of the country. Needless to say, the latest contract is being dubbed by U.S. data center power industry giants as significant, given the fact that the federal government has been vigorously pursuing its targets prescribed in Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI), a data center consolidation programme mandated under the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA). As the industry players anticipate contributing toward the nation's quest to cement its position in the global data centers infrastructure, it goes without saying that the U.S. data center power market size is set to expand at an exponential rate over the ensuing years.



The burgeoning demand for cloud storage has led to a surge in the number of data centers across the globe, which has consequentially led to data center power market witness a significant boost. As per some reliable estimates, the U.S. alone has over 3 million installed data centers, with close to 10 percent of the total electricity of the nation being utilized by these data centers. Concurrently, to put the current scenario into perspective, as per some authentic sources, the data centers apportioned a staggering five percent of the overall electricity generated all around the globe.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1759



Key players in the overall data center power market are making consistent efforts towards earning major market shares in untapped locations by focusing on expanding their product portfolio. Likewise, the evolving industry demands are necessitating a shift in focus for suppliers, towards the production of more efficient power management solutions which will aid in performance optimization. Major industry participants include General Electric Co., Schneider Electric S.A., Siemens AG, Delta Electronics Inc, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Corporation, Ametek, Inc, ABB Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Data Center Power Market, By Component

4.1. Global data center power market share by component, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.2.3. Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.2.4. UPS

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.2.5. Generators

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.2.6. Cabling Infrastructure

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.2.7. Others

4.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.3.3. Managed

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.3.4. Professional

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024



Chapter 5. Data Center Power Market, By Application

5.1. Global data center power market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. BFSI

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.3. Colocation

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.4. Energy

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.5. Government

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.6. Healthcare

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.7. Manufacturing

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.8. IT & Telecom

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-power-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.