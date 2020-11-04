Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Data Center Power Market Size study, by components ( Solution, Services), by end-user type (Enterprises, Colocation providers, Cloud providers, Hyperscale data centers), By data center sizes (Small and Medium-sized data center, Large data center), by verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Schneider Electric, Vertiv, ABB, Eaton, Delta Electronics, Huawei, Legrand, Tripp Lite, Toshiba, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2924995-global-data-center-power-market-size-study-by-components-1



Summary

Global Data Center Power Market is valued approximately at USD 17.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The unprecedented and rapid growth in the volume of data collected and produced by different organizations, companies, and individuals has resulted in increased demand for data storage contributing to a rise in data centre capacity. Data centres are power-intensive systems, which have risen in proportion and size with the escalating popularity of the digital economy. In addition, while data centre workloads have risen exponentially, the rise in power demand in data centres has been met by the adoption of stern power efficiency improvements efforts. Growing need for enterprises to slash operating expenses, need for uptime for increased service along with growing demand for high-performance computing are prominent factors contributing towards the market growth. However, high initial investment is expected to hinder the market growth. Whereas, renovation of the data centres to increase efficiency and improvement at UPS is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, Schneider Electric launched their first Smart-UPS Lithium-ion UPS segment in March 2020. It's built for micro data centres and local edge ecosystems. The second group is APC Simple UPS 1 Ph Online, a flexible, high-quality, and cost-effective UPS built to manage conditions of high voltage and intermittent control.



Global Data Center Power Market to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2027



The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large-scale setting up of 'hyperscale' data centers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing, rising number of telecom subscribers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric , Vertiv, ABB, Eaton, Delta Electronics, Huawei, Legrand, Tripp Lite, Toshiba, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2924995-global-data-center-power-market-size-study-by-components-1



By components: Solution, Services



By end-user type: Enterprises, Colocation providers, Cloud providers, Hyperscale data centers



By data center sizes: Small and Medium-sized data center, Large data center



By verticals: BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia , South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2924995-global-data-center-power-market-size-study-by-components-1



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Data Center Power Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Data Center Power Market Dynamics

3.1. Data Center Power Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Data Center Power Market: Verticals: Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Data Center Power Market, by Components

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Data Center Power Market by Components, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by Components 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Data Center Power Market, by End-user type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Data Center Power Market by End-user type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Data Center Power Market, by Data center sizes

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Data Center Power



....Continued



Purchase Single User License of this report at USD4950@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2924995



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter