Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The colocation data center power market accounted for a majority of the industry share in several Asian and European countries over the last few years. Companies are gradually shifting their IT infrastructure to the cloud with colocation providers offering a perfect solution for cloud providers and business servers owing to which a sharp increase in the construction activities is being witnessed. In addition, the colocation providers are offering companies uninterrupted maintenance and services, thereby enhancing their performance and productivity. The growing focus on the reduction of operational expenditure and capital by companies will drive the colocation data center power market over the forecast timespan.



In North America data center power market, factors including digitization and virtualization have led to the emergence of several cloud-based companies, which are playing a vital role in the regional growth. The growth is attributed to the presence of public cloud companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon, which are generating opportunities for construction of new data center coupled with the renovation of the legacy data centers. The U.S. was a major revenue generating country in 2016 as several providers were involved in powering the facilities for data center operation through renewable energy sources.



While elaborating further upon the growth prospects of the data center power industry, it would be prudent to cite an exceptional instance that would reinforce the efficacy of the aforementioned declarations. As has been reported, Eaton Corporation, one of the foremost data center power market giant has been recently awarded a USD 10.7 million contract to enhance and upgrade the existing data center of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) in Ohio, U.S. The Ireland headquartered firm would deploy its expertise to expand the dual power network of the data center in a bid to fortify the center's crucial uninterruptible power supply(UPS) systems, something which would augment the efforts of DISA to increase its mission loads and cater seamlessly to its consumers.



For the record, DISA is a United States Department of Defense combat support bureau which is responsible to provide communications and information technology support to national leaders such as President, Secretary of Defense, and other major leaders of the country. Needless to say, the latest contract is being dubbed by U.S. data center power industry giants as significant, given the fact that the federal government has been vigorously pursuing its targets prescribed in Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI), a data center consolidation programme mandated under the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA). As the industry players anticipate contributing toward the nation's quest to cement its position in the global data centers infrastructure, it goes without saying that the U.S. data center power market size is set to expand at an exponential rate over the ensuing years.



The burgeoning demand for cloud storage has led to a surge in the number of data centers across the globe, which has consequentially led to data center power market witness a significant boost. As per some reliable estimates, the U.S. alone has over 3 million installed data centers, with close to 10 percent of the total electricity of the nation being utilized by these data centers. Concurrently, to put the current scenario into perspective, as per some authentic sources, the data centers apportioned a staggering five percent of the overall electricity generated all around the globe.



Key players in the overall data center power market are making consistent efforts towards earning major market shares in untapped locations by focusing on expanding their product portfolio. Likewise, the evolving industry demands are necessitating a shift in focus for suppliers, towards the production of more efficient power management solutions which will aid in performance optimization. Major industry participants include General Electric Co., Schneider Electric S.A., Siemens AG, Delta Electronics Inc, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Corporation, Ametek, Inc, ABB Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric.



