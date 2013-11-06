Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market in the Americas 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Data Center Air Conditioning market in the Americas to grow at a CAGR of 10.59 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth of heat density in data centers. The Data Center Air Conditioning market in the Americas has also been witnessing the evolution of spot cooling mechanisms. However, the need for high-density cooling solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Data Center Air Conditioning Market in the Americas 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas; it also covers the Data Center Air Conditioning market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Emerson Network Power Inc., Rittal Corp., Schneider Electric SA, and Stulz ATS Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Coolcentric, Eaton Corp., Green Revolution Cooling, and Hitachi Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Emerson Network Power Inc., Rittal Corp., Schneider Electric SA, Stulz ATS Inc., Coolcentric, Eaton Corp., Green Revolution Cooling, Hitachi Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145390/data-center-precision-air-conditioning-market-in-the-americas-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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