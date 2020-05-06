Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market is anticipated to surpass USD 5 billion by 2024. This growth can be credited to the rise in the adoption of cloud computing and IoT technology. The growing need and requirement for IoT technology in networking and connectivity include big data generation, transmission, and storage, which require mega or hyperscale data centers. The networking components and solutions need to be placed and located in proper racks and should be safe and secured from external disturbances such as water sources and electrical effects. To secure the infrastructure from the external effects, they are protected by placing in the cabinets. These cabinets provide several advantages such as security, wiring, cable managing, and stability, thereby driving the demand for the data center rack & enclosure market.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2599



Growing deployment of the infrastructure across the several regions is driving the demand for the data center rack & enclosure market. The industry is witnessing a growing requirement for cabinets that can hold the electrical equipment and the connecting devices. These facilities are expanding with the growing amount of data generation and storage requirements. To combat this demand, companies operating in the data center rack & enclosure market are developing racks with the maximum height, width, and depth. For instance, Microsoft Corporation developed a custom rack design that consists of 57 rack units and is utilized in housing or holding several components of mega or hyperscale facilities. In addition, in November 2017, Schneider Electric SA announced the launch of HyperPod, a cabinet that has been designed to implement IT infrastructure in increments of eight to 12 racks. Such initiatives from several companies are providing an impetus to the data center rack & enclosure market growth.



In the data center rack & enclosure market, hardware solutions accounted for the majority of the industry share. The need for heat and cable management in mega or hyperscale facilities is increasing the demand for effective and efficient cooling systems that require innovative solutions, which will account for the proper airflow management. Corridors in these racks provide a mix of hot and cold air, which secure it from short circuits. The solution to this problem is providing doors, blank panels, thermal seals, and plinth that allow the proper flow of cold air in the systems and equipment.



Growing demand for the infrastructure in the IT & telecom sector is driving the data center rack & enclosure market. The need to store a large amount of data generated and transmitted is creating a high demand and requirement for the storage centers. The storage systems vary in size depending on the workflow and data storage in the industry. With increasing adoption of IoT for various processes in the IT & telecom sector, the data center rack & enclosure market is anticipated to witness a high growth. IoT deployments will generate large amounts of data that need to be processed and analyzed in real time. As network connections are spread out across a large geographical and virtual space, the demand for cabinets will witness an exponential rise, driving the data center rack & enclosure market growth.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2599



In 2017, Europe accounted for over 28% of the data center rack & enclosure market. Growing demand and importance of the infrastructure for networking and data storage in this region has forced the companies to develop several innovative facilities that will benefit the rack providers by generating high availability and providing technological advancements in their offerings, which will best suit the demand of the consumers. Several technological advancements by the manufacturers, such as enhanced cooling system, airflow management, sophisticated connectivity, and high security in data center rack & enclosure market, have revolutionized the industry and requirements of customers.



Key players operating in data center rack & enclosure market include Fujitsu Ltd., Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, Legrand, IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Eaton Corporation, Dell, Inc., Delta Power Solutions, Dataracks, Conteg, AFCO Systems, Rittal Corp., Tripp Lite, and Pentair, Inc., among others. These players are competing based on the requirements of the consumers for data transmission and storage capacity. They are developing new cabinets, which can hold several networking equipment by increasing the rack unit size. Airflow management and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) are the techniques, which are monitored by these manufacturers for improving the cooling features of the enclosures. The several strategies adopted in the data center rack & enclosure market include new product development and product differentiation to differentiate their offerings from customers.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market, By Component

4.1. Key trends by component

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3. Frame size

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.3. 19 Inch rack

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.4. Other racks

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4. Frame design

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.3. Open frame rack

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.4. Enclosed rack

4.2.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.5. Customized rack

4.2.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.5. Rack unit

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.5.3. 36u rack

4.2.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.5.4. 42u rack

4.2.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.5.5. 45u & 48u rack

4.2.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.5.6. Other rack units

4.2.5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3. Professional

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4. Managed

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-rack-and-enclosure-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.