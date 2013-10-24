Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Data Center Rack Market in North America 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Data Center Rack market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the expansion of data center facilities. The Data Center Rack market in North America has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of high-density data centers. However, the declining investments due to macro-economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Data Center Rack Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on North America; it also covers the Data Center Rack market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are APC Corp., Dell Inc., Eaton Corp., Emerson Network Power, Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and Rittal Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Chatsworth Products Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and iStarUSA Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144928/data-center-rack-market-in-north-america-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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