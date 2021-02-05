New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The newest report compiled by Reports and Data, titled 'Global Data Center Rack Market Forecast to 2027,' serves as an appropriate prototype of the global Data Center Rack market. The latest study offers critical details on the market's ongoing trends and latest developments. The report endows the reader with a panoramic view of the Data Center Rack industry, simultaneously offering viable insights into the anticipated market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. These insights are bound to help readers visualize the key outcomes of this industry in the near future and take necessary measures to stand tall, even during times as challenging as the current COVID-19 crisis. Venture capitalists and the key businesses involved in this sector are the primary addressees of this report, which is intended to assist them in decision-making and formulating productive business plans.



Market Drivers



The rising adoption of information technology and big data to modernize the workflow are the main factors driving the exponentiality of the growth curve for data center racks. They are available in different sizes, including 19 inches, 23 inches, and more, which allow better utilization of space in smaller warehouses and start-up companies. The ameliorating demand in developing countries with technological advancements has positively impacted sales and consumption. The introduction of various varieties in the form of open frame racks, wall-mount racks, and rack enclosures provides an ideal storage solution for all in an affordable price range.



Key players in the global Data Center Rack market:



Emerson Electric

Eaton

Schneider Electric

HPE

Dell

IBM

Oracle Corp

Rittal Corp



Scope of the Global Data Center Rack Market:



One of the significant components of the global Data Center Rack market is the methodical segmentation of the market. Therefore, the broad market segmentation comprises the leading product type spectrum, application outlook, end-user industry landscape, key geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report includes the varied perspectives of several industry analysts on the current market scenario, its past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts. The report estimates the financial positions of the key players, their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios over the projected timeframe. These analysts have made extensive use of various analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis SWOT analysis and investment assessment, to give an accurate assessment of the Data Center Rack market's future value.



Market segment based on Type:



Open Frame Racks

Rack Enclosures

Wall-mount Racks



Market segment based on Application:



Networking Data Center Rack Application

Servers Data Center Rack Application

Others



Major Highlights of the Report:



The latest report analyzes a variety of manufacturing processes employed by the key companies to build on their product portfolios.

The report determines the respective market shares of these companies and their contribution to the overall market development.

The report discusses the production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of the key market contenders.

The report offers crucial insights into the market, including essential information regarding the production capacity, market growth, and revenues accumulated by each geographical segment over the forecast duration.

The report further sheds light on the product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each market competitor.

In the concluding section, the report emphasizes the product portfolios of these market players. Moreover, it describes the product specifications and their application landscape.

Regional Analysis



According to a study by Reports and Data, in 2019, North America was the leading region in the data center racks market and is expected to show constant growth with a favorable atmosphere. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing government initiatives in the IT sector being taken to implement new digitalization policies and elevate operational efficiency. Market segment based on Region:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America



