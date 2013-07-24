Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Data Center Services Market in EMEA 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Data Center Services market in the EMEA Region to grow at a CAGR of 18.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for advanced data center facilities. The Data Center Services market in the EMEA region has also been witnessing an increasing number of enterprises opting for shorter service contract durations. However, operational challenges caused by using the multiple-vendor approach method could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Data Center Services Market in the EMEA Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the EMEA region; it also covers the Data Center Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Computer Science Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and T-Systems Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are AT&T Inc., Atos Origin Inc., Capgemini, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Logica plc, Siemens AG, Steria SA, Telefonica SA, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

