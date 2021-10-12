NewYork, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2021 -- The Data Center Switching Power Supply Market is forecast to reach $8.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2021-2026. Advancements in the semiconductor industry is attributed to increasing adoption of compact and efficient power distribution equipment which offers higher efficiency and superior product life. Various R&D initiatives in the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market has resulted in replacement of the traditional silicon metal-oxide-semiconductor with the GaN FET which ensures faster switching speeds, higher efficiency and performance, thus escalating growth of the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market. The rising demand for improved power monitoring, power distribution and power backup will be a primary driver for switching power supply market.



Data Center Switching Power Supply Market Segment Analysis - By Form Factor



ATX form factor accounted for a segment share of 32.7% in the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market globally in 2020. ATX motherboard enables advanced control facilities in which the BIOS program continually checks the CPU temperature and voltages. ATX motherboards are thus being deployed in data centers for use in server boards which require improved thermal design to eliminate CPU preheating.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19597

Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)



Data Center Switching Power Supply Market Segment Analysis - By End User



Large Scale data center segment is the largest end-user segment in the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market, and it held a share of 70% in 2020. The switching power supply for this market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period. The growing demand for money-saving and eco-friendly solutions for the reduction of energy consumed in IT and telecom industry are enhancing the demand for data center SMPS. The development of data center with ultra-low-carbon footprint by key player such as Schneider Electric is further embracing the growth of the market. Therefore, the demand for reducing carbon footprint of data centers are further escalating the need for environmental friendly solutions which will thereby drive the SMPS market.



Data Center Switching Power Supply Market Segment Analysis - By Geography



APAC holds the largest share of 33.54% in the global Data Center Switching Power Supply Market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2026. The APAC region is witnessing significant growth in the automotive industry as it hosts major automotive OEMs in countries such as Japan and China. Japan is a leader in the automotive industry with the presence of top automobile OEMs including Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Nissan Co., Ltd. and others, which are incorporating switching power supply for regulating power within automobile components. Thus, growth of the automobile industry is set to drive the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market. APAC region comprises of various leaders in the telecom industry, especially in China and India. The Indian telecommunications industry is growing, especially in the rural areas. Telecom services are being accessed by 36.5% of the rural population in India as of 2019. Thus, the Indian rural market will be a key driver for the telecommunications industry. As switching power supply is used in the telecommunication and automotive industries, growth in these industries will lead to significant growth in the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market as well.



Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19597



Data Center Switching Power Supply Market Drivers



Rapid digitalization



Increasing digitalization in data centers is driving demand for industrial PCs which are being used for process control and monitoring applications. The adoption of edge and fog computing for faster data processing is opening up new opportunities for digitalization. Since these data servers and industrial computers incorporate switching power supplies, their increasing adoption of these systems will also help drive the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market.



Shift towards More Efficient Power Supply



Data centers requires huge amount of power to run effectively, and the presence of inefficient power performance becomes a critical issue for data center to run smoothly. The lack of effective power performance leads to slow or shut down of the cooling systems that further results in the closing of data center in order to avoid any damage to the equipment. This shut down of the data center also results in affecting the business operation causing financial risk to the business. Therefore, these key factor lead to improved deployment of switching power supply in the market.



Data Center Switching Power Supply Market Challenges



High Cost of Private Data Centers



Constructing a private data center is clearly a major capital investment, but after the building is finished the expenses will not end. The day-to-day operation of a data center incurs a substantial amount of recurring maintenance costs. Colocation hosting needs higher start-up costs than if the hosting firms hire servers. They have to buy hardware and upgrades on their own. Instead of bandwidth, budgeting gets frustrating with fluctuating monthly leases. Maintenance limitations on time or money.



Market Landscape



Partnerships and acquisitions along with product development and up-gradation are key strategies adopted by players in the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market. In 2020, the market for switching power supplies was analyzed to be moderately fragmented with top 10 players accounting for 67.15% of the market share. Major players in the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market include Delta Electronics Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Lite-ON, Inc., Bel fuse Inc., TDK Lamda Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cosel Co., LTD, Meanwell Enterprises Co. Ltd., FSP Group, and Salcom Plc.



Partnerships/Mergers/Acquisitions



In May 2019, TDK-Lambda acquired Nextys SA to expand its presence in the DIN rail power supply market. Through this acquisition, TDK-Lambda will strengthen its market position in the fast-growing DIN rail power supply business.



In February 2019, Taiwan-based Delta Electronics Inc. announced a partnership with U.S.-based Ingram Micro Inc., a leading distributor of ICT products. This will enable Delta to offer its Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) and Datacenter Infrastructure Solutions to the DACH region (namely Germany, Austria and Switzerland).



Key Takeaways



The Data Center Switching Power Supply Market has been analyzed to be moderately fragmented. Major players in this market include Delta Electronics Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Lite-ON, Inc., Bel fuse Inc., TDK Lamda Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cosel Co., LTD, Meanwell Enterprises Co. Ltd., FSP Group, Salcom Plc in the Data Center Switching Power Supply Market



ATX sub-segment has been analyzed to hold major market share in 2020, owing to the wide-scale use of these power supplies in desktop PCs and servers



The demand for switching power supplies is expected to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of hyperscale and colocation data centers across the globe



APAC registered the largest market share of 34.5% to the global Data Center Switching Power Supply Market in 2020, led by growth in the data center infrastructure in India and China.



Related Reports



A. Data Center Cooling Systems Market



https://www.industryarc.com/Report/80/global-data-center-cooling-systems-market.html



B. Switching Power Supply Market



https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16008/switching-power-supply-market.html



For more Electronics related reports, please click here



About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.