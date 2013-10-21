Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Data Center UPS Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Data Center UPS market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of portable UPS systems. The Data Center UPS market in the US has also been witnessing the decreasing prices of UPS systems. However, the sluggish pace of technological advances could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Data Center UPS Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Eaton Corp., Emerson Network Power, and Schneider Electric SA.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Belkin International Inc., Clary Corp., Controlled Power Co., Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd., General Electric Industrial Systems, IntelliPower Inc., Power Innovations International Inc., and Toshiba Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Eaton Corp., Emerson Network Power, Schneider Electric SA., Belkin International Inc., Clary Corp., Controlled Power Co., Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd., General Electric Industrial Systems, IntelliPower Inc., Power Innovations International Inc., and Toshiba Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144648/data-center-ups-market-in-the-us-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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