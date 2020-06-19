Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Data center UPS market share is expected to be around $5 billion by 2026. Surging number of data centers across the world and huge demand for instant power backup in data centers is creating growth avenues for data center UPS market. Rapid digitalization across various industry terrains is generating massive amounts of data, thereby fueling the establishment of new data centers, which, in turn, will induce the need to install more UPS.



Additionally, rising occurrences of power surges in data centers, which might lead to equipment damage has compelled the deployment of UPS to maintain uninterrupted power supply.



Rapid advancements in IT & telecom sector has resulted in massive data generation, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for data center facilities. Massive requirement for data centers has augmented the installation of more UPS systems. Companies operating in IT & telecom sector are looking to install energy-efficient solutions for reducing operating costs and decreasing power consumption. Furthermore, inflated investments in the development of telecom infrastructure along with the intense need to manage colossal amounts of data is spurring data center UPS market demand.



Some major findings of the data center UPS market report include:



- Growth of data-related services resulting in the increasing demand for data centers globally will drive data center UPS market growth over the forecast timespan



- As of 2017, there were around 400 hyperscale data centers across the world with 44% in the U.S. and China being the second largest with 8%, followed by the UK, Germany, and Japan



- Moreover, the increasing occurrences of power surges in data centers result in equipment damage, which necessities the requirement of uninterrupted electrical power supply



- In June 2017, the surge of power in British Airways' data center resulted in IT failure, causing the cancellation of over 400 flights at London Heathrow airport



- Key players operating in the market are Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Delta Electronics, and ABB Ltd.



Players are focusing on developing reliable and secure solutions for efficient operation of UPS systems



In March 2017, ABB launched ABB Ability, which provides automation and management solutions for data centers along with Intel DCM



Growing need for data storage is encouraging cloud service providers to construct a large number of data centers globally, resulting in the consumption of a large amount of energy. In order to reduce PUE ratio and increase energy efficiency, data center operators are implementing advanced power management devices such as smart UPS, intelligent rack PDUs, and battery monitoring equipment. This trend is anticipated to continue further in the data center industry over the forecast period. Moreover, data centers include ultra-miniature components in network devices, storage systems, and servers, which are susceptible to falter and fail under power conditions. Such factors are resulting in increasing installation of UPS in data centers to manage power outages and ensure the smooth functioning of equipment.



Medium data center UPS market is expected to increase in the coming years. The growth is attributed to its wide application in commercial organizations, government, cable handling stations, hospitals, and universities. Furthermore, these data centers are increasingly established by players owing to their fast & easy configuration and deployment. For instance, in October 2019, EdgeMicro, an edge colocation company introduced micro data centers in Texas, North Carolina, and Tampa Bay. Growth of such facilities will result in increasing demand for UPS systems for managing power and reducing equipment failures, rising the data center UPS market demand.



The online data center UPS market will account for majority of the revenue in the global market owing to its feature of providing effective power protection to network components. They regulate power conditioning, frequency & voltage, and zero-time transfer to batteries during power breakdowns. These systems also provide isolation between the main supply and load, eliminating input disturbances, such as blackout, brownouts, and spikes, during power conversion. Online UPS systems are widely used in critical applications due to which the demand for these systems is increasing in several sectors.



The North America data center UPS market will witness a high demand over the coming years owing to presence of a large number of data centers in the region. According to Cisco Systems, the country will account for 39% of hyperscale data centers by the end of 2021. Additionally, the growing adoption of technologies such as cloud, IoT, and AI by manufacturing firms will lead to a rise in the amount of data generated, forcing the companies to establish sophisticated data center infrastructure. In addition, presence of stringent government norms & regulations for reducing carbon footprints and energy consumption will result in the adoption of efficient power management devices in data centers.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Data Center UPS Market, By Data Center Size

4.1. Key trends by data center size

4.2. Small data center UPS

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by component, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by solution, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by service, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Medium data center UPS

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by component, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by solution, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by service, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Large data center UPS

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by component, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by solution, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by service, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026



