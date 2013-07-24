Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Data Centers Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Data Center market in China to grow at a CAGR of 19.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Data Center market in China has also been witnessing increased network virtualization. However, the requirement for huge capital investments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Data Center Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Data Center market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and Schneider Electric SA.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Oracle Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

