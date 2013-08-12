Data Centers Market in China 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Data Center market in China to grow at a CAGR of 19.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Data Center market in China has also been witnessing increased network virtualization. However, the requirement for huge capital investments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/data-centers-market-in-china-2012-2016-report.html



Data Center Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Data Center market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and Schneider Electric SA.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Oracle Inc.



Browse Technavio Market Research Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Browse Latest Published Reports-



OSS/BSS Market - Asia Pacific and Global

(http://www.researchmoz.us/ossbss-software-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html)



OSS/BSS Market -Asia Pacific and Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2011, and is expected to reach USD 48.54 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2012 to 2018. Growing adoption of convergent billing systems is expected to drive the industry over the next few years. OSS/BSS plays a major role in the development of a convergent billing platform, which provides a unified view of the customer's services such as data, voice, multimedia, etc. Furthermore, OSS/BSS provides a granular view of the consumer's data usage, which enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) develop value added services in order to serve the customer better.



Global Hadoop Market

(http://www.researchmoz.us/hadoop-market-global-scenario-trends-industry-analysis-size-share-and-forecast-2011-2018-report.html)



Hadoop Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012- 2018," the global Hadoop market was worth USD 1.5 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 20.9 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2012 to 2018. North America was the largest market for Hadoop in 2012 due to huge amounts of data generated in the region and the growing need to store and process the accumulated data. The Hadoop market is driven by exponentially growing volumes of unstructured data and Hadoop's capacity to access data at faster speed and cheaper cost as compared to conventional systems such as RDBMS. Not just organizations such as NASA, Apple, Wal-Mart, Facebook or Google, but almost every Fortune 500 company deals with an enormous data warehouse, where massive amount of data has been accumulated.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/