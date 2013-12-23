Data Centre Pricing in Europe 2013 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The TCL report is based on a survey of more than 600 Data Centre providers and over 1,200 Data Centre facilities across the 23 Country Markets. Total Data Centre raised floor space (as of the end of 2013) is forecast to be over 2.7 million square metres across all countries surveyed.



The largest Country Market remains the UK, followed by Germany, France & the Netherlands.



Data Centre Pricing in Europe from 2013 to 2018 is a report produced by Tariff Consultancy Ltd (TCL). TCL is able to use a wide range of information sources as well as information contained in TCL’s subscription service the Data Centre Price Tracker and the previous editions of the Data Centre Pricing in Europe reports (published in 2010 and 2011).



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The 2013 to 2018 report differs from the previous 2011 report as it has been comprehensively updated - with a new 5 year forecast for pricing and capacity for each of the 23 European Country Markets running from the end of 2013 to the end of 2018.



It also incorporates some of the findings from the recent individual Data Centre Country Market reports made by TCL for the French, German, Dutch and the UK Country Markets as well as information contained in the quarterly TCL Data Centre Price Tracker subscription service.



The new report also includes the following new updates –



The key identified customer sectors driving Data Centre demand



Data Centre gross profit margin trend over time (based on Equinix, Interxion & TelecityGroup data)



The report seeks to identify the gross profit margin and the scope for Data Centre providers to continue to increase their pricing.



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It attempts to identify the amount of pricing power that is held by the Data Centre provider. It also considers Data Centre Capital Expenditure (Capex) measured by cashflow – as a means of identifying the cost of investment in new facility upgrades by key Data Centre providers. The information on these financial trends is obtained from the accounts of publicly quoted Data Centre specialists (including Equinix, Interxion & TelecityGroup). By considering trends in the gross profit margin, TCL attempts to assess whether Data Centre providers are able to extend their pricing power to increase profitability, and whether price rises or price decreases are feasible in the future.



Average standard rack space pricing since 2010 to 2013 has fluctuated by Country Market, with most markets (approximately 13 out or 23) seeing a decline in average rack space pricing, but with 10 Country Markets seeing an increase in average rack space pricing over the period. Definitions used in the Data Centre Pricing in Europe report It should be noted that for the purposes of this report that the Carrier Neutral Data Centre can be defined as being an independent company with no shareholding by a telecoms operator and also have at least 3 separate network providers available for customer use. By contrast the Carrier Based Data Centre is normally owned by a telecoms operator and typically provides network services based on its own telecoms infrastructure with perhaps one other network supplier.



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The report does not include Data Centres used purely by the enterprise user as its own “in-house” Data Centre facility. Its focus is on the third party Carrier Neutral or Carrier Based Data Centre segments.



However, the report does identify the range of business models that are being used by the various Data Centre operators in Europe – including the Co-Location, Hosting,Wholesale and Enterprise Data Centre business models. Details of the Data Centre Pricing in Europe report The report was written over three month period from the beginning of October 2013 to the end of November 2013.



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