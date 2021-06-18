Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Data Classification Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Data Classification market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), Symantec (United States), Opentext (Canada), Boldon James (England), Covata (Australia), Varonis (United States), Innovative Routines International, Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Data classification is the procedure of organizing data into categories for its most efficient and effective use. A well-organized data classification system makes essential data easy to retrieve and find. It is mainly a data management process. This can be used for risk management, compliance, and legal discovery. Written guidelines and procedures for data classification should define what categories and criteria the organization will use to classify data and specify the roles and responsibilities of employees within the organization about data stewardship. That data classification scheme will specify appropriate handling practices for each category and storage standards.



Market Trends:

- Data classification has emerged as a significant tool nowadays

- Data security is one of the major factors for organizations



Market Drivers:

- Mandatory Compliance with Stringent Regulations

- Growth in Uncontrolled Data Volumes and Increased Security Risks



Market Opportunities:

- Integration of AI and ML into Data Classification

- Growing Demand for Data Driven Decision-Making Process



The Global Data Classification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Access Control, Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Web, Mobile, and Email Protection, Centralized Management), Components (Solutions (Standalone Solution, Integrated Solution), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Education, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others), Methodology (Content-Based Classification, Context-Based Classification, User-Based Classification), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)



Global Data Classification market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



