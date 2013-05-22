Data Cleansing Company WinPure Launches Clean & Match 2013

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- WinPure Ltd, a worldwide leading provider of data cleansing and data deduplication software, have today released Clean & Match 2013.



WinPure Clean & Match 2013 is the latest edition, following on from the award-winning Clean & Match 2012. Already acclaimed for its easy-to-use interface and powerful data cleansing functions, this new version offers improved data cleansing techniques and faster and more accurate data deduplication via improved fuzzy matching methods.



Managing Director David Leivesley explains, "In the current climate all businesses are interested in cost saving tools. Using a powerful data cleansing software tool like Clean & Match 2013 can potentially help every business that has a list or database, whether its removing duplicate names and address to reduce marketing costs, or simply improving your company image by cleansing, correcting and standardising your lists".



Data cleansing and deduplication can be a difficult task for new users but WinPure have simplified this even further on Clean & Match 2013. Featuring more videos and tutorials, the beginner can quickly perform some powerful data cleansing tasks and remove duplicated records within minutes of using this software. Using this affordable data cleaning tool can offer many benefits including increasing the accuracy of your lists, reducing mailing wastage and reducing customer distress thus improving brand image.



WinPure Clean & Match 2013 runs under Windows XP/2003/Vista/Windows 7 & 8. Existing WinPure customers can upgrade to Clean & Match 2013 at a discounted rate.



To learn more and to download a free trial version of the software visit http://www.winpure.com/



About WinPure

WinPure are a worldwide leading provider of data quality and data cleansing software solutions that are powerful, simple to use, inexpensive and most importantly can be used by anyone rather than just IT specialists or data cleansing experts. Businesses around the world are now using WinPure software to help improve the quality of their information, helping them to increase profitability through more accurate data, and reducing costs by eliminating duplications, spelling errors and mistakes. WinPure products are relied upon by thousands of international companies, non profit & government agencies, educational organizations and individuals in over 40 countries from around the world.



