Data Cleansing Services Launched by WinPure

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- WinPure Ltd, a worldwide leading provider of data cleansing and data deduplication software, have today launched a new range of data cleansing services.



The new range of services are aimed at companies and individuals who have more complex needs or simply do not have the time to use our award-winning data cleansing software.



The WinPure Data Cleansing Service is available to clean, suppress and enhance consumer or business data. Featuring pay-as-you-go pricing so you only pay for what you need. WinPure can check your data against the latest UK Royal Mail PAF file and the National Change of Address (NCOA) database to determine if any of the individuals or companies/organizations in the database have relocated, and will update the database with new addresses as needed. Also included are checks against the Bereavement Register, MPS and TPS.



For names and addresses, the data cleansing service will ensure that your list or database doesn’t contain duplicate records and all your records in your file are up to date and accurate, and are maintaining the addresses in the Royal Mails standard format..



By using the data cleansing service it will also ensure businesses and consumers stay compliant with the Data Protection Act by ensuring that the data they hold is current and accurate. Businesses using this service will also help protect the environment and their bottom line by avoiding waste when sending out duplicate or unwanted mailings.



WinPure can undertake bureau work on either a one-off basis or as a regular service. For more information on the data cleansing services visit http://www.winpure.com/data-cleansing-services.html and ensure you maximise your business performance in future with clean, accurate and up-to-data data.



About WinPure

WinPure are a worldwide leading provider of data quality and data cleansing software solutions that are powerful, simple to use, inexpensive and most importantly can be used by anyone rather than just IT specialists or data cleansing experts. Businesses around the world are now using WinPure software to help improve the quality of their information, helping them to increase profitability through more accurate data, and reducing costs by eliminating duplications, spelling errors and mistakes. WinPure products are relied upon by thousands of international companies, non profit & government agencies, educational organizations and individuals in over 40 countries from around the world.



