Data-Driven Digital Marketing Agency Launched New Custom HTML Website

Winnersh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2022 -- Award-winning digital marketing agency, Mr Digital, has launched its new HTML website to provide users with valuable content at rapid speed.



Mr Digital, based in Brighton, East Sussex, is a full-service digital marketing agency specialising in data-driven marketing strategies that generate a real return on investment (ROI).



Following data analysis around page load speeds and the user experience, Mr Digital decided to build its new website in custom HTML rather than use an open-source content management system (CMS) like Wordpress. Mr Digital's previous site was built using Wordpress, and although it benefited from faster development times and easier content management, it had increased security risks and slowed down performance.



Custom development projects take longer and are more complex to build, but with a high-skilled development team in-house and a focus on the experience of the end user, Mr Digital made the decision to use custom HTML. Mr Digital's new website is now live and offering exclusive marketing resources that can be enjoyed at rapid page speeds across multiple devices.



Ross Crawford, Managing Director of Mr Digital, said, "I'm excited to launch our website and provide an enhanced experience for our users.



"We decided to build the site in custom HTML so that the high-quality content we produce can be enjoyed faster than ever!



"Alongside our ultimate guides and marketing checklists for marketing services like Google Ads and SEO, we have created a new webinar for our users to learn from, all-around effective data-driven marketing."