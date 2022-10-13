Data-Driven Digital Marketing Agency Launched New Version of Its Performance Tracker System

England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Award-winning digital marketing agency, Mr Digital, has launched a huge upgrade to its bespoke system that is used to create marketing plans and measure success.



Mr Digital, based in Brighton, East Sussex, is an award-winning digital marketing agency specialising in data-driven marketing strategies that generate a real return on investment (ROI).



As an online business that works with approximately 50 clients at any given time, Mr Digital relies on streamlined processes and clear communication to deliver its results-focused strategies. This is why Mr Digital developed its Performance Tracker.



The Performance Tracker is a bespoke system Mr Digital has developed to run its business efficiently online and create clear marketing plans for its clients across its wide range of services, including SEO, lead generation and web design.



Some of the new features in the latest update include integrated Google Data Studio reports, quality control management and project communication templates.



Ross Crawford, Managing Director of Mr Digital, said, "As an online business, it's vital we use technology effectively to ensure our business processes are followed, our quality standards are consistent, and our communication is on point.



"I'm excited to launch the latest upgrade to our Performance Tracker, which demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and delivering the best service for our clients.



"We have already received some very positive feedback from our clients."