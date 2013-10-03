Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Data Driven Healthcare - Deep Dive Profile On The English Department Of Health



Product Synopsis



This report is a profile of the English Department of Health. It is intended both for those currently working with public sector health clients, and those considering the healthcare market for the first time.



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Introduction and Landscape



A new report by Kable explores the extent of arguably the most radical overhaul across health and social care in England, and the implications for ICT suppliers.



Key Features and Benefits



Kable covers the use of ICT in the public sector healthcare across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



Key Market Issues

- Gain insight into the UK public sector healthcare marketplace

- Gain insight into the English Department of Health



Key Highlights



A new report by Kable explores the extent of arguably the most radical overhaul across health and social care in England, and the implications for ICT suppliers. Against a backdrop of burgeoning demand for healthcare, the Department of Health (DH) has put in place an infrastructure which seeks to deliver more than a knee-jerk response to Whitehall's fervent efficiency drive.



1 Executive summary

2 Department of Health

2.1 Organisational overview

2.2 Key spenders and influencers

2.2.1 NHS Business Services Authority

2.2.2 NHS Blood and Transplant

2.2.3 Health and Social Care Information Centre

2.3 Departmental objectives

2.3.1 Integrated health and social care

2.3.2 Better healthcare outcomes

2.3.3 A streamlined and accountable NHS

2.3.4 Promoting public health

2.3.5 Reforming care and support

2.3.6 Efficiency programme

2.3.6.1 Real estate management

2.4 Funding, expenditure trends and investment drivers

2.5 Procurement

3 Departmental ICT

3.1 Overview

3.2 Departmental challenges

3.2.1 Post 2015

3.3 Key contracts and suppliers

3.3.1 Core Department of Health

3.3.2 Department of Health ALB contracts

3.3.3 The National Programme for IT

3.3.4 Department of Health and ICT projects of national interest

3.3.5 Opportunity pipeline for suppliers

3.3.6 Procurement vehicles

3.4 Expenditure on ICT

3.4.1 Hardware

3.4.2 Software

3.4.3 Services

3.4.4 CloudStore



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4 Arms length bodies

4.1 NHS Litigation Authority

4.2 Health Education England

4.3 The Trust Development Authority

4.4 NHS Improving Quality

4.5 The Health Research Authority

4.6 National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

4.7 Public Health England

Table of Content



1 Executive summary

2 Department of Health

2.1 Organisational overview

2.2 Key spenders and influencers

2.2.1 NHS Business Services Authority

2.2.2 NHS Blood and Transplant

2.2.3 Health and Social Care Information Centre

2.3 Departmental objectives

2.3.1 Integrated health and social care

2.3.2 Better healthcare outcomes

2.3.3 A streamlined and accountable NHS

2.3.4 Promoting public health

2.3.5 Reforming care and support

2.3.6 Efficiency programme

2.3.6.1 Real estate management

2.4 Funding, expenditure trends and investment drivers

2.5 Procurement

3 Departmental ICT

3.1 Overview

3.2 Departmental challenges

3.2.1 Post 2015

3.3 Key contracts and suppliers

3.3.1 Core Department of Health

3.3.2 Department of Health ALB contracts

3.3.3 The National Programme for IT

3.3.4 Department of Health and ICT projects of national interest

3.3.5 Opportunity pipeline for suppliers

3.3.6 Procurement vehicles

3.4 Expenditure on ICT

3.4.1 Hardware

3.4.2 Software

3.4.3 Services

3.4.4 CloudStore



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