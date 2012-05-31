Data Eliminate Ltd Offer Secure Data Destruction Services

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Many companies hold their entire accounting and communications solutions held on computer hard drives and data security is becoming an increasingly important issue in the information age. Rather than simply disposing of large numbers of computers when upgrading, companies now have to consider destroying their hard-drives to ensure sensitive information does not fall into the wrong hands.



Data Eliminate Ltd have launched a website to offer secure data destruction services designed at helping companies avoid the many pitfalls of information and hard drive disposal, many of which are part of obscure legislation that can catch small and large businesses alike off guard and result in hefty fines and sanctions.



The secure data destruction service includes mobile and onsite data destruction and a government approved hard drive shredding service.



The website goes into detail describing the many advantages of the services they offer, including compliance with UK government regulations and environmental law. It also compiles the latest news in the field of data destruction to give visitors to the site a comprehensive overview of the most up to date perspectives on secure data destruction. Contact details are provided along with an enquiry form to get a free estimate on services ranging from one-off data destruction to annual contracts.



A spokesperson for Data Eliminate explained their cutting-edge resources in this field, “Data Eliminate is one of only a handful of secure disposal companies in the UK to be approved by the Ministry of Defence Equipment & Support Services (DE&S). We are the only one with a shredding and disposal facility in Central London. We offer shredding, degaussing, crushing and software overwriting of electronic media from hard drives, data tapes to mobile devices. We remove electronic waste (WEEE) from site and provide recycling and refurbishment services.”



Data Eliminate Ltd supplies a range of Secure Data Destruction Services which permanently remove data from computer hard drives, magnetic tapes and other electronic media. The services are carried out off-site at Data Eliminate’s facility or on-site at the customer’s premises. Data Eliminate’s processes are externally audited to Information Security Standard ISO 27001, International Quality Standard ISO 9001 and Environmental Standard IS14001. The company’s services are designed to help organisations to comply with the Waste Electric and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive, the Data Protection Act and core sections of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCIDSS) relating to secure storage and disposal of customers’ payment card details. For more information please visit: http://www.secure-data-destruction.co.uk/