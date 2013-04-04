Data Erasure Software Developer Heads to Destruction Convention in Music City

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Tabernus, a provider of certified data erasure software and hardware will be demonstrating their latest erasure solutions at the National Association of Information Destruction (NAID) Convention and Expo in Nashville, TN March 22 – 24, 2013.



“Its thrilling to be in such a great town as Nashville to meet with so many people who appreciate the beauty of data destruction” said Joe Mount, Tabernus VP of North American Operations.



NAID is the international trade association for companies providing information destruction services. Those companies who are suppliers of products, equipment and services to destruction companies are eligible for membership. NAID’s mission is to promote the information destruction industry and the standards and ethics of its member companies.



Tabernus will be announcing that they are adding a new series to their E800 series hard drive erasure appliance. One of several data erasure products that Tabernus will be demonstrating is their new E2400 series which supports 24 hard drive bays and allows fast, easy to use and affordable way of erasing multiple hard drives.



According to Joe Mount, VP of North America Sales, “We believe strongly that the increased productivity and ease of use will provide a solid return on investment far superior to any home grown solutions.”



They will be demonstrating to NAID registrants the features of the E2400 appliance include the ability to erase 24 SATA or 24 IDE hard drives simultaneously, an easy to use interface, multiple erasure standards (United States DOD 5220.22M, NIST 800-88, or UK CESG), can grade the drives based on how many bad sectors are reported, as well as generate compliant certificates of erasure.



In addition to hard drive erasure, they will also showcase their 48 Port Mobile Rack and software, Datawipe. This package combining Tabernus erasure software with a multi-unit appliance will allow mobile phone resellers a cost effective and certified process to erase mobile phones such as the Apple I-phone and Android models.



And they will be introducing their latest in a series of innovative data erasure product. The Enterprise Erase Client for USB deployment for the data erasure professional.



Join them at exhibition stand #208 to chat with them about information destruction and see some of their latest products. To stay in touch during the show – follow @dataerasure as they will be posting via their twitter feed.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage and certified erasure of mobile devices . With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales. Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions. Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



Visit http://www.tabernus.com/ for more information.



