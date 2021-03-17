New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Data Governance Market is expected to reach USD 6.04 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data governance is the overall management of the production of data functions and data assets. It deals with data security, integrity, availability, usability, and accountability exercised in an enterprise. It is also used in several applications. Data governance strategies and technologies are utilized to make sure that company data follow corporate procedures and compliances. The advantages are more reliable and improved data understanding and lineage, operational efficiency, decision-making, more eminent data quality, regulatory compliance, and rising revenue.



The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is supposed to witness growth in the market with emerging countries like China, Japan, and India that are investing in technology hugely coupled with the presence of several manufacturing enterprises which are further expected to expand the market growth.



Prominent Players: IBM, SAS, Adobe Systems, Teradata, Reltio, Ataccama Corporation, Global Data Excellence, Datum LLC, Data Advantage Group, Inc, Denodo Technologies, Orchestra Networks, SAP SE



The global Data Governance market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Component, Application, End User, Organization, and region:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



On-Premise

Cloud



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Software

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Risk management

Compliance management

Incident management

Process management

Audit management

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Healthcare

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Others



Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The Data Governance Market is estimated to reach USD 6.04 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.



The software component accounted for a larger share of 62.1% of the market in 2018.



The cloud deployment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 20.7% during the forecast period.



The retail and e-commerce end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 20.4% during the forecast period.



The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) organization is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 20.3% during the forecast period.



Compliance management application is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.



North America region accounted for the largest share of 28.3% of the market in 2018. The booming IT industry in the region and the emergence of IoT, cloud, and big data will generate further opportunities….Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Data Governance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Data Governance Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from Internet of Things



Continued…



