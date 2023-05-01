Data Governance Market Size & Share, Global Forecast, Industry Trends Report

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- The report "Data Governance Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organisation Size, Application (Risk Management, Incident Management, and Compliance Management), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 to USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.



Due to the rapidly increasing growth in data volumes, rising regulatory and compliance mandates, and enhancing strategic risk management and decision-making with the increasing business collaborations are expected to drive the growth of the data governance market.



Browse 316 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 316 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Governance Market



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108243043



The risk management application segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.



The solution providers of the risk management application deliver significant value to businesses by ensuring their important financial data assets are formally managed throughout enterprises. These vendors provide automated risk management solutions to mitigate risks and align critical-business processes with the help of functions, such as managing IT security-based compliance mandates, including ISO 27001, and providing automated risk notifications. Risk management application and solution providers have the potential to deliver significant outcomes and reshape organizations' businesses by providing automated solutions across multiple industry verticals.



The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to dominate the market, whereas the retail and consumer goods industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical has realized the significance of data management and governance, which help govern and secure multiple transactions in organizations. Financial institutions constantly face challenges, such as data quality and accessibility, and data security. Data governance solutions help these institutions and banks handle such challenges with effective data management solutions that can prevent data duplication and data loss. Moreover, data governance solutions help BFSI firms maintain an edge in the market, with constant updates to their policies and procedures.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The global data governance market has been segmented on the basis of regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market size and continues to dominate the global data governance market from 2020 to 2025, due to the significant adoption of data governance and management solutions and the presence of a large number of vendors in the US. Enterprises in this region have quite well-established processes and the high-levels of technology awareness. The risk management and data management capabilities of these organizations are also high as compared to that of organizations in other regions. The increasing penetration rate in multiple industry verticals, such as BFSI, retail and consumer goods, IT and Telecommunications, and healthcare and life sciences, are expected to drive the market growth. APAC offers significant growth opportunities, owing to the growing technology expenditures in major countries, such as China, India, Singapore, and Australia, and the demand for cost-effective data management and governance solutions and services among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). These factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=108243043



The major vendors of data governance solutions and services include IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Collibra (US), Informatica (US), Talend (US), TopQuadrant (US), Information Builders (US), Alation (US), TIBCO (US), Varonis (US), erwin (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Syncsort (US), Infogix (US), Magnitude Software (US), Ataccama (US), Reltio (US), Global Data Excellence (Switzerland), Global IDs (US), Innovative Routines International (US), Denodo (US), Adaptive (US), Microsoft (US), Zaloni (US), Alex Solutions (Australia), Microfocus (UK) and Mindtree(US).



Browse Other Reports:



Data Center Rack Market - Global Forecast to 2027



mmWave 5G Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Digital Identity Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Digital Signature Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Blockchain Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-governance-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-governance.asp