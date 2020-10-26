New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Data Governance Market is expected to reach USD 6.04 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data governance is the overall management of the production of data functions and data assets. It deals with data security, integrity, availability, usability, and accountability exercised in an enterprise. It is also used in several applications. Data governance strategies and technologies are utilized to make sure that company data follow corporate procedures and compliances. The advantages are more reliable and improved data understanding and lineage, operational efficiency, decision-making, more eminent data quality, regulatory compliance, and rising revenue.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Data Governance market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Data Governance industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are IBM, SAS, Adobe Systems, Teradata, Reltio, Ataccama Corporation, Global Data Excellence, Datum LLC, Data Advantage Group, Inc, Denodo Technologies, Orchestra Networks, SAP SE.



The Data Governance industry is segmented into:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



On-Premise

Cloud



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Software

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Risk management

Compliance management

Incident management

Process management

Audit management

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Healthcare

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Others



Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



Regional Outlook of Data Governance Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Data Governance market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Data Governance industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Data Governance industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Data Governance market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Data Governance industry



Radical Features of the Data Governance Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Data Governance market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Data Governance industry.



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



