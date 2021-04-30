The Global Data Historian market is forecast to reach USD 1491.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- The rise of industrial big data and increasing demand for consolidated data for process and performance improvement is propelling the market growth.
The Global Data Historian market is forecast to reach USD 1491.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A data historian also known as operational historian or process historian is a software program that records and recovers production and process data by time; it stores data in a real time series database that effectively store data with minimal disk space and quick recovery. The market for data historian is influenced by rapid business expansions.
The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as high deployment costs pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the information and communication technology market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of data historian software.
Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.
The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.
Key companies operating in the market include: Honeywell, General Electric, IBM, Yokogawa, Siemens, ABB, AVEVA Group, PTC, Emerson, and Aspen Technology, among others.
The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Data Historian market.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Software
Services
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
On-Premise
Cloud
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Production Tracking
Environmental Auditing
Asset Performance Management
Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management
Predictive Maintenance
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Oil and Gas
Marine
Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Paper and Pulp
Data Centers
Others
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Data Historian Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Data Historian Market, By Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Data Historian Market, By Application Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Data Historian Market, By End Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Data Historian Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
