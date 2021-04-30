New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- The rise of industrial big data and increasing demand for consolidated data for process and performance improvement is propelling the market growth.



The Global Data Historian market is forecast to reach USD 1491.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A data historian also known as operational historian or process historian is a software program that records and recovers production and process data by time; it stores data in a real time series database that effectively store data with minimal disk space and quick recovery. The market for data historian is influenced by rapid business expansions.



The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as high deployment costs pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the information and communication technology market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of data historian software.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Honeywell, General Electric, IBM, Yokogawa, Siemens, ABB, AVEVA Group, PTC, Emerson, and Aspen Technology, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Data Historian market.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Software



Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premise



Cloud



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Production Tracking



Environmental Auditing



Asset Performance Management



Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management



Predictive Maintenance



Others



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Oil and Gas



Marine



Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals



Paper and Pulp



Data Centers



Others



The Data Historian Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Data Historian market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Data Historian market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Data Historian industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Data Historian Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Data Historian Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Data Historian Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Data Historian Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Data Historian Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



