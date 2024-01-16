Data Integration Market Analysis 2026: Insights Into Industry Growth, Strategic Planning, Driving Forces, and Future Projections

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- The global Data Integration Market size to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Various factors such as rise in big data technologies and cloud computing technologies, increasing amount of on-cloud data and incapability of traditional data management tools are expected to drive the adoption of data integration solutions and services.



Data integration is the process of combining data from different sources into a single, unified view. Integration begins with the ingestion process and includes steps such as cleansing, ETL mapping, and transformation. Data integration ultimately enables analytics tools to produce effective, actionable business intelligence. The data integration market consists of data integration tools and services, used to combine data from disparate sources and deliver the result in the form of integrated data. This integrated data is used to get actionable insights.



The best use case of data integration is to make an efficient enterprise data warehouse. The data stored in data warehouses can be accessed for analysis to get a holistic view of enterprise-wide data. Hence, data integration plays an important role, when it comes to managing heterogeneous data sources. Enterprise Application Integration (EAI); Enterprise Information Integration (EII); and Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) are the major technologies of data integration tools.



Some of the key players operating in the data integration market include IBM(US), Microsoft(US), SAP(Germany), Oracle(US), SAS Institute(US), Talend(US), Informatica(US), Precisely(US), Software AG(Germany), Salesforce(US), Qlik(US), and Tibco(US). These data integration vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the data integration market.



International Business Machines (IBM) was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. IBM is one of the leading American computer manufacturers and providers of cloud, cognitive security, research, analytics, consulting, IoT, and IT infrastructure. IBM operates through five segments: Cloud & Cognitive Software, Systems, Global Technology Services, Global Business Services, and Global Financing. The company manufactures and sells computer hardware and software, and offers infrastructure services, consulting services, and hosting services for mainframe computers and nanotechnology. It has a client base of more than 17,000 in more than 130 countries. Further, it has almost 8,000 subject matter experts and more than 3,000 researchers working in 12 labs located across six continents. For more than seven decades, IBM has been building industry-based solutions to real world problems with the help of Watson, its AI platform for business, redefining the future of information technology through its high-quality R&D.



SAS Institute was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in North Carolina, US. SAS is the global leader in business analytics software and services and is the largest independent vendor in the BI industry. SAS provides software applications including BI, data integration, fraud management, financial management, and IT management. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers its customers to transform data into business intelligence.



Informatica is a global independent provider of data integration and data management software and services. It caters to various verticals, such as automotive, consumer products, education and research, financial services, energy and utilities, entertainment and media, healthcare, life sciences, high technology, manufacturing, public sector, retail and wholesale, telecom, hospitality and travel, and transportation. The company sells its products through its direct salesforce, systems integrators, resellers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturer partners.



