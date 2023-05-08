Data Lakes Market Growth, Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Share Report

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2023 -- The global Data Lake Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2019 to USD 20.1 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



The rising trend of extracting comprehensive insights from consumer data to undertake strategies for gaining a competitive advantage, as well as simplify access of organizational data from departmental silos, mainframe, and legacy systems to drive the growth of the market. A shift toward cloud-based data platforms to manage and mitigate data issues is further expected to offer opportunities for the increased adoption of data lake solutions.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Lake Market"



105 - Tables

54 - Figures

194 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213787749



The large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



By organization size, large enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are the 2 main segments where data lake solutions are used. Of these, the large enterprises segment is the larger user within the data lake market due to the large volumes of data being generated by enterprises and the increasing need for software/technology to store, manage, and analyze this data.



Typically, large enterprises have a huge corporate network and organize a large number of events. Data lake solutions enable these enterprises to gain cheap storage solutions along with fast and reliable access to processed data, which can help them organize data and generate useful insights. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as they are keen to adopt cloud-based data lake solutions due to their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and agility.



By vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The data lake market by vertical is segmented into 9 categories, namely, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and Information Technology (IT), retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, government, and others (travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, and education). Of these, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the existence of a large patient pool, especially in large-sized hospitals specializing in various streams of medicine. These organizations implement data lake solutions to understand and enhance the overall patient experience, and enable data-driven, actionable analytics. These solutions further offer healthcare and life sciences organizations with cost-effective and scalable architecture for the collection and processing of large volumes of disparate data types.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=213787749



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is the most significant revenue generator in the global data lake market. High adoption rate of advancing technologies across industry verticals, especially BFSI, has resulted in the large market size in the region. Data lake solutions offer more flexible, scalable, and cheaper data storage solutions than traditional data warehousing solutions, along with offering improved analytics capacity. Many data lake solution providers in North America are experimenting by integrating advanced big data and analytics technologies with their existing data lake solutions. They are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the overall market.



Key Market Players



Major North American vendors in the data lake market are Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), Oracle (US), Cloudera (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Informatica (US), SAS Institute (US), Zaloni (US), Koverse (US), HPE (US), Cazena (US), Google (US), Infoworks.io (US), Snowflake (US), and Dremio (US).



Browse Other Reports:



Enterprise Mobility Management Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Green Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2026



A2P Messaging Market - Global Forecast to 2025



Data Catalog Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Mining Software Market - Global Forecast to 2028



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-lakes-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-lakes.asp