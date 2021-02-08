Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Data Lakes Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Data Lakes Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Data Lakes Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Data Lakes Market Overview

A data lake is a centralized repository that holds a vast amount of raw data which can be structured as well as unstructured data at any scale. It uses a flat architecture to store data and run various types of analytics from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, real-time analytics and machine learning to guide better decisions. As per IBM, 2.5 Quintillion bytes of data are generated each day. In addition, owing to increase in the usage of smart meters, huge amount of data is being generated which needs the use of Data Lakes. In the United States, a total of 70,823,466 smart meters have been installed according to U.S Energy Information Administration



Data Lakes Market Segmentation: by Type (Software, Service), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Processing Type (Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, Data Discovery), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Industry, Telecommunication & IT, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others), Software (Data Discovery, Data Integration and Management, Data Lakes Analytics, Data Visualization), Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Service Type (Managed Services, Professional Services)



- Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based Software and Services

- Increasing adoption of Data lakes Due to Storing a Wide Variety of Data

- Growing Demand for Hosted Services from Small and Medium Business



- Lack of Proper Architecture of Data Lake and Raw Data is Stored with No Oversight of the Contents



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



