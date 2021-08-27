Data Lakes Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story : Apple, IBM, Atos

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Data Lakes Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Lakes market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Microsoft Corporation (United States), Informatica Corporation (United States), Teradata (United States), Capgemini (France), IBM (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), EMC Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Atos (France), SAS Institute (United States).



Scope of the Report of Data Lakes

A data lake is a centralized repository that holds a vast amount of raw data which can be structured as well as unstructured data at any scale. It uses a flat architecture to store data and run various types of analytics from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, real-time analytics and machine learning to guide better decisions. As per IBM, 2.5 Quintillion bytes of data are generated each day. In addition, owing to increase in the usage of smart meters, huge amount of data is being generated which needs the use of Data Lakes. In the United States, a total of 70,823,466 smart meters have been installed according to U.S Energy Information Administration



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Processing Type (Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, Data Discovery), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Industry, Telecommunication & IT, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others), Software (Data Discovery, Data Integration and Management, Data Lakes Analytics, Data Visualization), Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Service Type (Managed Services, Professional Services)



Market Trends:

Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based Software and Services



Opportunities:

Surge in Trends Related to Big data, Cloud Computing and Telecommunication Sector Worldwide

Constantly Growing Social Media.



Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of Data lakes Due to Storing a Wide Variety of Data

Growing Demand for Hosted Services from Small and Medium Business



Challenges:

Lack of Proper Architecture of Data Lake and Raw Data is Stored with No Oversight of the Contents



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Lakes Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Data Lakes market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Data Lakes Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Data Lakes

Chapter 4: Presenting the Data Lakes Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Data Lakes market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Data Lakes Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



