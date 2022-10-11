Data Led Transformation - How CIO's Can Gain the Strategic Edge

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- [Trend topics]. Technology leaders today face huge pressure when it comes to digital transformation and the impact this can have on future growth. CIOs are no longer relegated to making decisions purely about data and systems but input in many other ways across the business, from collaborating with finance leaders to executing operational change to supporting people officers in their work towards achieving more hybrid and digitally-empowered working models. As a result, CIOs have a huge opportunity to help the organisation break new ground, as long as they are able to gain a strategic edge.



Doing this means keeping up with the pace of change, something that can feel overwhelming for CIOs. Digital transformation was accelerated for many during the pandemic and this has created an almost-unsustainable momentum. And yet many CIOs remain optimistic about what can be achieved.53%, for example, say their teams are already equipped to ensure continuity in a time of crisis. Key to gaining the strategic edge and avoiding becoming overwhelmed is unifying technology so that digital transformation initiatives can be unlocked. It's also incredibly important for CIOs to recognise the 360-degree nature of their role today. Gaining a strategic edge requires having perspective across the entire business, especially when it comes to understanding the consumer. CIOs may need multi-disciplinary skills, from data science to UX.



A data-first strategy is key to meeting compliance requirements and also to the success of the CIO and the broader business. Nevertheless, gaining a strategic edge for CIOs also means leaving behind the idea that the IT role is anchored in being data gatekeepers for the business. Shedding this idea makes it possible for technology leadership to drive innovation across the enterprise and keep up the momentum where digital transformation is concerned. A key part of that will be embracing new technology that has the power to be totally transformative - such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). It's clear that AI will empower CIOs to a more strategic edge where the right investments are made in software and data infrastructure, particularly as most organisations currently lack the right people to interpret data - a task that machines can easily do.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. A data-first strategy is something that Leathwaite has fully embraced, not just for the benefits of the business but also its clients and candidates. Leathwaite market intelligence solutions empower clients to stay on top of market themes, compensation, trends and industry regulations, for example. Commissioning a Leathwaite market analysis project gives clients access to a range of individually tailored market insights and analysis that are focused on particular areas of interest, on a specific business plan or, more broadly, on the market as a whole. Due Diligence reports are confidentially prepared and provide independent assurance about target candidates, internal or external. Reports can focus on anything, from technical ability, to business development skills, management capability and personal attributes.



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. Every business is a technology business today in terms of the vital importance that tech infrastructure has to delivering objectives and sustaining growth. The team at Leathwaite partners with CEOs and leadership teams to help meet requirements for technology leaders who will be able to generate transformational change within the business. Whether that is identifying interim leaders able to bridge an immediate talent gap or selecting ideal candidates for permanent Chief Information and Technology Officer positions, the team has a deep understanding of what is required to deliver the technology function of the future. With a track record established over 22 years, Leathwaite provides wide-ranging support for technology roles, from Chief Risk Officer and Head of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity to Head of Enterprise Architecture, or Head of Systems Architecture.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite: +44 207 151 5151



For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite delivers when it comes to senior technology talent, whether that is Chief Information Security Officer or Head of Strategy & Architecture. The team are CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services, including with respect to HR talent. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.