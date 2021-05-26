Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Global Data Loggers Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



National Instruments Corporation (United States), Ammonit Measurement GMBH (Germany), Dolphin Technology, Inc. (United States), Omega Engineering Inc. (United States), Omron (Japan), Testo India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vaisala (Finland), Onset HOBO (United States), Rotronic (Switzerland), Dickson (United States), Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Corporation (Japan),



A data recorder which has another name of the data logger is electronic equipment that is used for recording the data over real time with the help of built-in sensors and many others. Recently these data loggers are used in the number of applications including environmental monitoring, data logging, structural health monitoring, machine condition monitoring, and many others. They can measure temperature, humidity, voltages, moisture present in soil and many others.



Data Loggers Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Mechanical data loggers, Electronic data loggers, Wireless data loggers), Measurement (Pressure, Temperature, Energy, Humidity, Multi-sensor, Others), End Use Industries (Oil & Gas, Power, Transportation, Environment, Others)



Market Trend

- Introduction to Compact Models of Data Loggers

- Adoption of Battery-Powered Data Loggers with Wireless Communications Interfaces

-



Market Drivers

- Growing Need for Measurement, Control and Testing Solution

- Increasing Demand for Automated Measurement Tools and Gadgets

-



The Data Loggers market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



