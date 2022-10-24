Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Size & Share Report 2022



Data loss protection solutions have gained a lot of attention due to the growing number of data breaches and other factors, such as DLP-as-a-service, cloud-based DLP functions, and highly sophisticated threat protection, along with the booming demand for digital assets.As the demand for digital assets increased, the quantity of structured and unstructured data increased substantially, prompting the need for data protection services with a strategic focus on data-centric organisations. Fortune 500 corporations have been buying DLP solutions for over a decade. While the market studied has now become accessible to mid-sized enterprises as a critical security strategy.



Data Loss Prevention tools are crucial for data security strategies. They can be tailored to meet a variety of demands and comply with new data protection regulations such as GDPR or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). They are assisting organisations locate, monitor, and control sensitive data as it moves across the network.



"The Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions market size was valued at US$ 1.53 Bn in 2021, and is predicted to reach US$ 6.01 Bn by 2028, with a growing healthy CAGR of 21.58% during the forecast period 2022-2028, as per SNS Insider Research."



Get a Free Sample Report of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2176



for more information or customization mail us at info@snsinsider.com



Major Key Company profiles analysis covered in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market are:



- GTB Technologies, Inc.

- Code Green Networks

- Symantec Corporation

- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

- Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

- CA Technologies

- Trend Micro Incorporated

- Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

- Cisco Systems

- Websense, Inc.



The research report looks into market drivers and prospects, as well as important investment areas, key market segments, Porter's Five Forces, the value chain, and the competitive environment. A competitive analysis is also provided, as well as corporate market shares and profiles of important revenue generators. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions market research necessitates a thorough examination of the industry's growth factors, trends, flows, and sizes. Research is used to study market dynamics at the local and national levels.

The report is targeted to provide readers with a broad overview of the market as well as thorough market segmentation. The market study examines the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions industry in depth, with an emphasis on global market trends. In order to assess possible market management during the projected period, the market research study presents current and historical market values.



Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



The report divides the global market into four sections: type, service, end-use, and geography. Geographic analysis for North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World is included in the global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions market study. Due to the fast-paced nature of today's global business environment, there is a growing demand for business specialists who can keep up with industry trends.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market are Listed Below:



Segmentation by solution type:

- Network DLP

- Endpoint DLP

- Storage/Data Center DLP



Segmentation by application:

- Encryption

- Centralized Management

- Policy, Standards & Procedures

- Web & Email Protection

- Cloud Storage

- Incident Response & Workflow Management



Segmentation by deployment type:

- On-Premise

- Cloud DLP



Segmentation by services:

- Consulting

- System Integration & Installation

- Managed Security Services

- Education & Training

- Risk & Threat Assessment



Segmentation by verticals:

- Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

- Government and Public Utilities

- BFSI

- Telecomm and IT

- Healthcare

- Retail & Logistics

- Manufacturing

- Others



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the development of novel techniques to dealing with future conditions while maintaining a steady rate of growth. The COVID-19 epidemic had a significant impact on the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions market. Furthermore, new projects have been postponed all around the world, putting the industry on pause.



Enquiry about report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2176



(Do you have any specific query regarding this research? Ask your queries at info@snsinsider.com)



Regional Outlook



The Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions market research report delves deeply into a number of geographical markets, with a particular emphasis on North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Analysis of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Industry



In-depth information on predicted financial performance, company portfolios, and market leaders who are strengthening supply chain logistics, growing their global footprint, and acquiring competitive advantage in the global market is included in the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions market research study. As large firms and government agencies seek more information on the current situation, demand is projected to rise.



Key Reasons to Purchase Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Report:



- The research takes into account the industry group's existing state as well as predicted future developments that could lead to market growth during the forecast period.

- The report delivers crucial market trends and opportunities, as well as critical market information, to the industry's key players.



Conclusion of this research



The insights given in the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions report also assist business decision-makers in developing better business planning and making more informed decisions for increased profitability. Furthermore, the research assists venture or private participants in better understanding the companies in order to make more educated decisions.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

8. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Segmentation, By Solution Type

9. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Segmentation, By Deployment Type

11. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Segmentation, By Services

12. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Segmentation, By Verticals

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Conclusion



Buy Single User PDF of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2176



Contact Us:



Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

info@snsinsider.com

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)



About Us:



SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.



Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.