Data Loss Prevention Market in the APAC Region 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- The Data Loss Prevention market in the APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 57. 4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the convergence of multiple security solutions. The DLP market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the integration of DLP solutions with other security offerings. However, lack of awareness among customers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Data Loss Prevention Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the DLP market in the APAC region's industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include McAfee Inc., Symantec Corp. and Trend Micro Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: CA Technologies, Inc., EMC Corp., and Sophos Ltd, and Websense, Inc.



