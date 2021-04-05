Data Loss Prevention Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : Clearswift, Netskope, Forcepoint

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Global Data Loss Prevention Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Cisco Systems (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Clearswift (United Kingdom), Netskope (United States), Digital Guardian (United States), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Forcepoint (United States), Zscaler (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), GTB Technologies, Inc. (United States)



In today's digital economy there has been an increase in information collected and data is turning into more valuable and vulnerable resources. Where on the other side data breach gains attention for the company as it contains sensitive data stored on the enterprise database on local machine and cloud servers. Nowadays, breaching a company's data has become simple and easily accessible. Here data loss prevention helps to restrict the network. Data Loss Prevention is a process of ensuring that the end user does not send sensitive data outside the corporate network. This helps to set a security control which helps the organisation to protect their data.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Cases of Organizational Data Losses across the World

- Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

- Need for Protecting the Critical Data Stored In the Cloud Environment

- Increasing Risks of Data Security And Safety



Market Trend

- Need for Lower Operational Expenditure (OPEX)



Opportunities

- Enhanced Solutions for Small Businesses and Large Enterprises

- Disappointment in Current Defence Mechanism



Challenges

- Deployment-Related Challenges



Market Insights

In May 2018, Symantec Corporation, the leading global cybersecurity company, announced the inauguration of a new privacy research centre. The new location effort is two-fold which give consumers greater control over their personal data and their online footprints and to offer governments and corporations additional tools to help them be responsible custodians of data they handle.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Data Loss Prevention market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Data Loss Prevention market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Data Loss Prevention market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Key Market Features in Global Data Loss Prevention Market

The report highlights Data Loss Prevention market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Data Loss Prevention, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Data Loss Prevention Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



