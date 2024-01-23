Data Mesh Market Trends, Industry Outlook, Driving Factors, Business Reach to 2028

The global Data Mesh Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.5 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The data mesh market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the increasing need for data democratization and accessibility, tailored data pipelines driving agility and innovation and increasing adoption of cloud native technologies, and maintaining robust governance and security also responsible for driving the market's growth.



By solution, Data Integration and Delivery segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period.



By solutions, data integration and delivery segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly embracing decentralized architectures, where data is treated as a product and managed by domain-specific teams. This shift has spurred the demand for tools and platforms that support seamless integration, governance, and delivery of data across diverse domains. Latest trends indicate a focus on scalable and self-serve data infrastructure, enabling teams to access and utilize data more efficiently.



By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The services segment of the data mesh market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning data mesh solutions. The data mesh industry is experiencing a growing demand for managed services. As organizations increasingly adopt decentralized data architectures, the demand for managed services tailored to data mesh principles has surged. Managed services providers are now offering specialized solutions focusing on enabling, maintaining, and optimizing data mesh environments.



By region, Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in data mesh market. Companies across Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting data mesh principles to navigate complex data ecosystems. Key trends shaping this landscape include heightened emphasis on localized data governance frameworks tailored to diverse regulatory landscapes within Asia Pacific countries. There's a notable surge in demand for solutions that offer seamless integration of data across diverse domains while ensuring compliance with stringent data privacy laws prevalent in the region.



Some major players in the data mesh market include IBM (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Informatica (US), K2view (US), Talend (US), Denodo (US), HPE (US), NetApp (US), Teradata (US), Monte Carlo (US), Radiant Logic (US), Snowflake (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Global IDs (US), Estuary (US), DataKitchen (US), Databricks (US), Cinchy (Canada), Intenda (Netherlands), Atacama (Canada), Alation (US), Collibra (US), Dremio (US), Starburst (US), Nexla (US), NextData (Australia), Hevo Data (US), Atlan (US), CluedIn (Denmark), Iguazio (Israel) and Alex Solutions (Australia).



Key Dynamic Factors For Data Mesh Market:



Ownership and Governance of Data:



In order to empower domain teams, organisations are putting more and more emphasis on decentralised data ownership and governance. The concept that domain teams should control their own data and that data should be treated like a product is one that Data Mesh advocates.



Decentralised Architecture of Data:



One important element is the shift in data architecture towards a more decentralised approach. In order to decrease dependencies and boost agility, Data Mesh supports dismantling large, monolithic data systems into more manageable, domain-oriented data products.



Design Driven by Domains (DDD):



Using Domain-Driven Design techniques is essential to Data Mesh implementation. In the context of Data Mesh, DDD's emphasis on comprehending and organising software around business domains also applies to organising data domains.



Information as a Good:



When considering data as a product, discoverability, usability, and quality are all important considerations. As organisations move from considering data as an afterthought of applications to treating it as a valuable product in and of itself, this mentality change is a dynamic force.



Democratisation of Data



One of the main objectives of Data Mesh is to democratise data, making it available to a larger group of users and teams. This entails dismantling organisational silos and allowing self-serve data access while maintaining appropriate governance.



Adoption of Mesh Architecture:



The market for data mesh solutions is expanding at a rapid pace due to companies that are either implementing or contemplating using a mesh architecture for their data systems. This covers the application of decentralised data storage, APIs, and other mesh-like ideas.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



In the context of the Data Mesh market, competitive analysis entails assessing the advantages and disadvantages of major participants in the sector. As more and more businesses adopt the Data Mesh paradigm, the competition is to offer all-inclusive solutions that support decentralised, domain-driven data structures. By creating platforms and solutions that facilitate scalability, effective governance, and seamless integration inside a Data Mesh architecture, key parties can set themselves apart. Companies can also concentrate on building a strong ecosystem by working with other digital companies and providing a wide range of services to meet different business requirements.



In the data mesh market, segmentation analysis entails grouping the market according to variables like organisation size, geographic locations, and industry verticals.



