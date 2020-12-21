New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The global data mining tools market is forecast to reach USD 1,431.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data Mining is the process of analyzing data from various dimensions, domains, perspectives, and finding the previously used hidden patterns of heterogeneous set of data, to classify and group into the same clusters of data with respect to the identified relationships. Data mining tools help us get the valuable insights from huge amount of data, that is generated every second worldwide by applying data mining algorithms through machine leering, statistics, artificial intelligence, and visualizations in quick time.



The research report is inclusive of the impact analysis of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the economic scenario of the world and brought about dynamic changes in the demands and trends of key segments of the market. The report covers the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall market.



APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 17.3% in the period 2019 – 2026, due to an increase in adoption of the data mining tools in SMEs of all the industries in the countries like China, Singapore, and India. North America holds the highest market share of 37.6% in 2018 because of the prodigious rate of deployment of the data mining solutions in the conglomerates.



Major Players evaluated in the Report:



Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAS Institute, H2O.ai, Intel, Salford Systems, IBM Corporation, Teradata, Biomax Informatics, and SAP.



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



On-Premise

Cloud



Business Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Human Resourcing

Sales & Marketing

Finance Management

Supply Chain & Logistics

Operation Management



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

SMEs



Market Analysis based on Key Geographical Regions:



The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers the production, growth, sales, demands, and consumption patterns, and forecast detail.



Key Benefits of the Report:



Clear understanding of the Data Mining Tools market and its operations

Industrial chain analysis along with the current and future market trends and opportunities

Current market scenario and forecast estimation up to 2027 to understand the full growth potential of the Data Mining Tools industry

In-depth analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market

Strategic marketing recommendations, key information for market entrants, and expansion plans of other businesses to offer a competitive edge to the reader

Extensive profiling of key competitors along with their business structures, strategies, and business expansion plans.



Attracting the target audience



First, the comprehensive report finds out why customers need a certain product or service. The study focuses on what problems a certain product and service can solve. Apart from target demographics industry experts weigh up on the factors including audience type, as well as others vital attributes about the target customer segment.



Focal Points of the Report:



Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers' Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.



