Data Monetization Market to Get a New Boost: Google, Infosys, Tech Mahindra

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- A new 79 page research study released with title 'Data Monetization Market By Business Function (Sales & Marketing, Operations, Finance, and Supply Chain Management), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, and Transportation & Logistics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast up to 2026' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia but also players analysis with profile such as Accenture, IBM, Google, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cisco, Gemalto, SAS, Virtusa, and Iconnectiva With n-number of tables and figures examining the Data Monetization Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026.



Get Sample Pages PDF with Latest Figures @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3274393-data-monetization-market-by-business-function-1



Summary

Global Data Monetization Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

The market research report by Infoholic Research includes a detailed segmentation of the global data monetization market by business function (sales and marketing, operations, finance, supply chain management, and others), by organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). This market research report identifies Accenture, IBM, Google, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cisco, Gemalto, SAS, Virtusa, and Iconnectiva as the market leaders operating in the global data monetization market.



Overview of the Global Data Monetization Market

Infoholic's market research report predicts that the global data monetization market will grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. The market for data monetization is determined by the increased interest among industry enterprises to stay ahead of competitors in identifying market opportunities and target consumers.



Data monetization software is poised to changing the decision management strategy of organizations, in terms of operations and marketing. With a focus on imbuing analytics and AI, data monetization software is leveraging the power of data to make informed decisions that help in increasing revenue.

Data Monetization Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the data monetization market. The key players in the data monetization market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Few of the Key Vendors in the Data Monetization Market:

- Accenture

- IBM

- Google

- Infosys

- Tech Mahindra



There are few other vendors that have been analyzed based on their portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Business Function

- Sales and Marketing

- Operations

- Finance

- Supply Chain Management

- Others



The sales and marketing segment contributes significantly to the market growth. The supply chain management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.



Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Organization Size

- SMEs

- Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend will continue during the forecast period 2019–2025.



Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Vertical

- BFSI

- Consumer Goods and Retail

- Manufacturing

- Transportation and Logistics

- Others



The BFSI segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and consumer goods and retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Research Benefits

The report by Infoholic Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global data monetization market. Data monetization combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for organizations using analytics tools. It analyzes customer touchpoints, supply chain dependencies, and operational faults prevailing in the organization.

Same as Description



Products Mentioned

NA



Companies Covered

Accenture, IBM, Google, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cisco, Gemalto, SAS, Virtusa, and Iconnectiva



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/3274393-data-monetization-market-by-business-function-1



Table of Contents



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Analytics of Things)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3274393-data-monetization-market-by-business-function-1



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at USD3500 https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3274393



Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

sales@htfmarketreport.com

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218