Data Processing and Outsourcing Services Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Global Data Processing and Outsourcing Services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emerging outsourcing destinations. The Global Data Processing and Outsourcing Services market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of cloud services. Moreover, unstable global economic recovery could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Data Processing and Outsourcing Services Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Data Processing and Outsourcing Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Fujitsu Ltd., HP Co., IBM Corp., and Xerox Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Computer Sciences Corp., Accenture plc, Convergys Corp., AON Corp., NCO Financial, Capgemini S.A., Genpact Ltd., TCS Ltd., Stream Global Services Inc., Wipro Ltd., WNS Ltd., Aegis, and Infosys Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



