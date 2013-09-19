Data Processing Leading the Semiconductor Application Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Semiconductor Industry is driven by growth in electronic applications as almost each and every electronic item uses semiconductor in some or the other way. In the semiconductor application market, data processing dominates the total semiconductor market shipments, followed by wireless communications and consumer electronics. Other major application areas are industrial and automotive electronics with 9% and 7.6% share, respectively. With the increase in future demand for electronics and requirements in new application areas, the semiconductor market, which estimated to US$ 289.9 Billion in 2012, is slated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% during 2013-2017.



According to our research report, “Global Semiconductor Market Outlook to 2017”, the global semiconductor market has been witnessing significant growth as semiconductor chips are extensively used in dishwashers, microwave ovens and flat screens to machine tools. The robust growth in revenue is being driven by the growing demand of mobile devices, specially smartphones and tablets.



In the report, the Global Semiconductor market is studied thoroughly on three main grounds viz. players, region and application. Moreover, different characteristics of the market have been discussed along with forecasts to provide an understanding of market dynamics. This section intends to aid companies in designing their business strategies and provide them with key insights that help them boost their profits.



Further, the report analyzes global semiconductor industry Performance covering analysis of the industry by segment, by equipments, by material and by product. This has helped our analysts to clearly identify and highlight the market section offering maximum opportunity for growth. Moreover, the research has also included an in-depth country level analysis of semiconductor market which deals in study of current market scenario and future market potentials of major semiconductor markets. This will help to provide all the prerequisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into these markets and facilitates them to devise strategies, while going for an investment/partnership in global semiconductor market.



The study further delves into the detailed description of the major players in industry covering description of their businesses and their recent developments. Moreover, to provide a thorough understanding of the company’s business model, company’s current and historical financials coupled with their strengths and weaknesses have been analyzed. This will help the reader to gain a deeper insight into each key market player.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM495.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Global Semiconductor Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM391.htm)

- Semiconductor Industry Forecast to 2012 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM179.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Computer%20&%20electronics.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.