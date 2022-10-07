New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Data Protection and Recovery Solutions

Data protection and recovery solutions play a vital role not only in securing the corporate data from cyber threats but also provides a medium to recover the lost data due to intrusion by malicious software and cyber malware. With applications in most of the end-use industries from manufacturing to aerospace and defense, data protection and recovery solutions have grown a necessity for most of the company dealing with data management. The rising adoption of cloud data models by enterprises, and private and government organizations for optimizing operational capabilities are the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Another factor responsible for the growing demand for data protection and recovery solutions is the increasing complexity of the enterprise network which connects all the computers and associated devices of the organization at different locations.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Email Protection, Endpoint Data Protection, Application Recovery Management, Cloud Platforms, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS, Others), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Instances of Cyber-Attacks, Ransomware, and Unauthorized Access to Information

Rising Dependency of Organizations on Enterprise Software Applications, such as Email, Customer Relationship Management, and Enterprise Resource Planning



Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of the Al and Machine Learning



Opportunities:

Significant Increase in Information Storage over the Cloud, due to Lower Operational Costs, Enhanced Reliability, and Convenient & Timely Backup from a Host to a Destination System



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



