Key players in the global Data Protection as a Service market:

IBM Corp., Amazon web services, Inc., HP Development Company, Commvault Systems, EMC Corp., VMware,Inc., Quantum Corp., Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, Cisco Sys., ,



Market Trend:

- Increased demand for data backup and archives

- Convergence of backup services and recovery

- Need for virtualization of storage devices and servers.



Market Drivers:

- Increased data loss concerns.

- High demand for backups, archives, and governance

- Rapid stringent government regulations for IT security and digitization.The increasing need for valuable data protection.



Market Challenges:

- Lack of appropriate security tools and budget constraints for cloud users. An organization who desires to back up their processes and systems on the cloud in the event of a disaster is facing difficulties.

- The existing IT/system infrastructure of organiz



Market Restraints

- High costs and complexity in cloud deployment

- Growing concerns regarding data loss.



The Global Data Protection as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Data Protection as a Service Market Segmentation: by Type (Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS), Backup as a service (BaaS), Storage as a service (STaaS)), Application (Telecom and IT, Government and Public sector, Healthcare, Retail, Others), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS, Mac OS, Blackberry, Linux), Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))



