Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Data Report of China Cigarette Manufacturing Industry, 2008-2012 market report to its offering

At present, China is the largest tobacco producer and consumer in the world with total output volume of cigarettes accounting for over 30% of the global output volume and the consumption volume of tobacco accounting for about 1/3 of the global consumption volume. Related data shows that there are over 1 million people dying of diseases related to tobacco in China every year. Meanwhile, about 100,000 people die of secondhand smoke in China every year, posing very serious influence on the heath of women and children.



China has steadily globally ranked No.1 in smoker population, output volumes of tobacco and cigarettes for years. In 2012, China's output volume of cigarettes totaled 2.51608 trillion, increasing by 2.8% YOY. According to the output volume by region, in 2012, the output volume of cigarettes reached 384.115 billion in Yunnan, which increased by 5.24%, accounting for 15.27% of the total output volume in China. Regions closely following Yunnan are Hunan, Henan and Shandong.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:

-Financial Status of China Cigarette Manufacturing Industry, 2008-2012

-Output Volume of Cigarettes in China Major Cigarette Producing Regions, 2008-2012

-Status of Major Cigarette Manufacturing Enterprises in China

-Import and Export of Cigarettes in China



The following enterprises and people are proposed to purchase this report:

-Cigarette Manufacturing Enterprises

-Cigarette Trade Enterprises

-Investors and Research Institutes Concerned About Cigarette Industry



Companies Mentioned



China Tobacco Hunan Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Tobacco Group Co., Ltd.

Hongyun Honghe Tobacco (Group) Co., Ltd.

Yuxi Hongta Tobacco (Group) Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Guangdong Industrial Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Hubei Industrial Co., Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139761/data-report-of-china-cigarette-manufacturing-industry-2008-2012.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###