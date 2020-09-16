Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Global Data Storage Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

SanDisk Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Development Company (United States), VMware, Inc. (United States), NetApp, Inc. (United States), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Dell EMC (United States), Alphabet, Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Samsung Group (South Korea), Pure Storage (United States) and Seagate Technology PLC (United States)



Data Storage is a collection of methods and advanced technologies that enables to store information of an individual or organization. Data storage is a digital machine-readable medium known as called digital data. It archives the data in electromagnetic or other forms for use by electronic devices such as computers, mobiles, or other devices. The most prevalent forms of data storage are file storage, block storage, and object storage, with each being ideal for different purposes. These storage are used to store information such as pictures, videos, and documents in various formats. It enables to easily access the information stored by using hardware devices on computers or accessing cloud database through the internet. The growing trends for next-gen data storage and big data storage technologies are expected to boost the market size in the upcoming years.



Market Drivers

- Growing Need For Storage Space by Enterprises

- Rising Adoption of Cloud Technology

- Demand for Data Storage in Banking Sector

- Growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Market



Market Trend

- Trend for Digitization by Huge Corporate Giants Across the Globe



Restraints

- Lack of Security and Less Structured Data



Opportunities

- Live Streaming of Online Content and Data Generation Through Client Interaction Increased the Demand for High Capacity Data Storage

- Increased Need for Data Analytics



Challenges

- Possibilities of Losing Data

- Delivering Robust and High-Speed Data Storage



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Data Storage market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Data Storage market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Data Storage market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Data Storage Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Data Storage Market

The report highlights Data Storage market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Data Storage, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Data Storage Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Data Storage Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Data Storage Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Data Storage Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Data Storage Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Primary {Random Access Memory (RAM), Read Only Memory (ROM), Cache}, Secondary {Flash Drives, Solid State Storage, Optical Drives, Magnetic Storage}, Tertiary {Cloud, Networked Storage}, Off-Line Storage {Floppy Disk, USB Flash Drive, Memory Card}), Application (IT & Telecommunication, Retail, BFSI, Education, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others), Storage Architecture (Block Storage, File Storage, Object Storage, Others), Use (Consumer Storage, Enterprise Storage), Mutability (Read/Write Storage or Mutable Storage, Read Only Storage, Slow Write, Fast Read Storage), Data Storage Capacity (Kilobyte, Megabyte, Gigabyte))

5.1 Global Data Storage Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Data Storage Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Data Storage Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Data Storage Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Data Storage Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Data Storage Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



