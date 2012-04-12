XIOSS Re-certified Women Business Enterprise

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- XIOSS, a business specializing in next generation IT storage solutions for large businesses, received its 3rd national re-certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Greater Women’s Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and recently received National Certification as a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB).



XIOSS, while previously accredited by WBENC and in their constant desire to provide the best and most up to date resources for their customers, made it a top priority in 2011 to become WOSB certified as well. Women owned small businesses are one of the fastest growing segments of the economy and are sought after by enterprises that are committed to adding value and to diversifying their supplier base.



“XIOSS is honored, once again, to obtain WBENC certification and now, WOSB certification,” said Susie Galyardt, CEO and Founder, XIOSS, Inc. “These accreditations are critical to our growth within the F500 and into the realm of federal, local and state government enabling us to project revenue and hiring growth well into the future. The certifications also help our customers meet their growing diversity spend targets while adding value to their supply chain with our expertise in data storage.”



WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by their Regional Partner Organization, Greater Women’s Business Council (GWBC) is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection each year. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.



To qualify as a WOSB, a firm must be at least fifty-one percent owned and controlled by one or more women, and primarily managed by one or more women. The women must be U.S. citizens and the firm must be considered small according to SBA size standards. To be deemed “economically disadvantaged”, a firm’s owners must meet specific financial requirements set forth in the program regulations.



By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, corporations, and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity in their supply chain and continuing their development of their supplier diversity programs.



To learn more about XIOSS, please visit http://www.xioss.com



About XIOSS

XIOSS is a leading-edge data storage and networking architecture firm with multiple locations across the U.S. XIOSS is committed to providing customers with the best solutions on the market, combined with the highest level of customer service and support. XIOSS partners with major suppliers, such as IBM, HP, HDS, EMC, NetApp, Oracle, Silver Peak, Symantec and Quantum to provide tailored solutions to meet customers' unique and ever changing needs. XIOSS has built a team of talented engineers with wide breadth knowledge, industry certifications and hands on data storage architecture experience. Members of XIOSS’ staff now average more than 20 years of storage industry experience and are dedicated to offering the best data storage and network architecture solutions available to meet client’s technical challenges while exceeding expectations with high-quality support and service.



About WBENC

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council is the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 700 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC’s certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs.



About WOSB

The WOSB Federal Contract Program will provide greater access to federal contracting opportunities for WOSBs and economically-disadvantaged women-owned small businesses (EDWOSBs). The Program allows contracting officers, for the first time, to set aside specific contracts for certified WOSBs and EDWOSBs and will help federal agencies achieve the existing statutory goal of five percent of federal contracting dollars being awarded to WOSBs.