Data Warehouse as a Service Market Analysis with Top Growing Companies : Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data,

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is driven rapid increase in data volume, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.92% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Market Definition:



Data warehouse as a service can be referred as a managed service & a type of outsourcing model eliminating the expense of on premises data warehouse where the out sourcing service provider configures the software & hardware which an on premises data warehouse requires. This is a type of paid service where the data is being provided by the customer to the out sourcing company.



Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:



Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Snowflake Computing Inc, 1010data, Teradata, Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, Inc and Accur8 Software.



Geologically, Data Warehouse as a Service Market report is divided into a few key regions:





- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),



- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)



- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)





Key Developments in the Market:





- In December, 2018, Snowflake Computing announced the expansion due to increasing customer demand of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure particularly in Europe region. Accelerated networking and storage soft delete is the added feature of this platform.



- In September 2018, Accur8 Software announced data migration as a Service which enables migration service for the IBMi operating environment companies. This also enables to transfer data from IBMi environment to the cloud platform.





Table of Contents:





- Introduction



- Market Segmentation



- Market Overview



- Executive Summary



- Premium Insights



- Global, By Component



- Product Type



- Delivery



- Industry Type



- Geography



- Company Landscape



- Company Profiles



- Related Reports





Some of the key questions answered in this report:





- Detailed Overview of Data Warehouse as a Service Market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.



- Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.



- What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?



- What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Data Warehouse as a Service Market?



- SWOT Analysis of each key Players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter's five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.



- What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?





