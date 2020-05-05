Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- North America data warehousing market trends are projected to develop significantly by 2025 with a share of more than 40%. The growth can be accredited to strong ICT infrastructure, rapid adoption of cloud services, and augmenting prevalence of big data analytics. Companies in the region have been moving from traditional data warehouse tools to cloud-based solutions to raise scalability, cost-effectiveness, and to reduce hardware dependency. Presence of a number of key data warehouse vendors such as Oracle, IBM, Google, and Microsoft is also anticipated to drive North America data warehousing industry trends.



Growing demand for effective ways of storage and testing of enterprise big data will help to augment data warehousing market by 2025. Data warehousing is rapidly substituting conventional database management systems and legacy Business Intelligence (BI) tools. Data warehouses enable storage of disparate data by transmuting and standardizing several data types into one common format. Data warehousing helps to store large data volumes, and which can be retrieved faster in comparison to other operational systems. Huge benefits offered by the technology are offering impetus to the growth of data warehousing industry share.



Data warehousing market forecast report predicts that on-premise data warehousing industry trends will be enhanced owing to low network latency and improved security. On-premise data warehouses do not undergo network lags and provide quicker query processing. These systems provide enterprises with improved data security because critical enterprise data is instituted on in-house data centers. Unification of other services is easier with on-premise data warehouse due to the presence of a single server.



Size of statistical analysis segment in data warehousing market is predicted to expand exponentially over 2019-2025. Statistical analysis comprises of compilation and analysis of quantitative data stored in a data warehouse, to discover fundamental statistical relationships. Statistical analysis tools have been observing a surge in demand owing to the adoption of these tools among government and research companies for past data analysis and to regulate helpful data patterns. Statistical analysis provides superior data re-usability (data recycling) for various sets of conditions. These conditions enable enterprises to create forecast models and predictive analysis algorithms by making minimal changes in data set.



Data warehousing industry forecast report has projected that manufacturing data warehousing market share will expand with a CAGR of more than 15% over 2019-2025. The growth is attributable to advent of Industry 4.0 and intensifying trend of cyber-physical systems in manufacturing facilities to generate huge data. Also, the advancements in manufacturing sector and increasing adoption of data warehousing technology will expand data warehousing market share significantly.



Huge investments are being made by manufacturing enterprises in IIoT and unifying data warehousing solutions with production management systems to plan for precise and data-driven manufacturing. For example, in February 2019, German automaker Daimler AG has reportedly deployed an in-house data warehouse known as eXtollo. This solution enabled Daimler to integrate IoT data with production planning systems. The integration helps to decrease material wastage, reduce production times, and cut down expense on product quality control. Demand for data warehousing is anticipated to escalate owing to efficient inventory planning and rapid production times in the manufacturing sector which will contribute to boost data warehousing market outlook.



The key participants present in the data warehousing market include 1010DATA, Accur8Software, Actian Corporation , AtScale, Inc. , Attunity,Cloudera, Inc., IBM Corporation, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, MarkLogic Corporation, Netavis Software GmBH , Oracle Corporation , Panoply Ltd., Pivotal Software, Inc.,SAP SE, Snowflake, Inc., Teradata, Talend, SAS Institute, Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS).



