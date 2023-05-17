NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Database Audit and Protection Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Database Audit and Protection market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM Corporation (United States), Dell (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SolarWinds Inc. (United States), HexaTier (Israel), Spirion, LLC (United States), Imperva (United States), Dataguise, Inc. (United States), McAfee Corporation (United States).



Scope of the Report of Database Audit and Protection

Database Audit and Protection are comprehensive set of tools and solutions which enable companies to strengthen their relational database management systems (RDBMSs). This systems are especially useful in the scenarios of sudden increase in client requirements thus increasing the threat vulnerabilities of the database. Intrusion prevention and activity blocking, data discovery, threat and vulnerability detection are few of the applications of database security and protection. North America is the largest market of Database audit and protection.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Threat and Vulnerability Management, Data Discovery and Classification, Intrusion Prevention and Activity Blocking, Identity and Access Management, Others), Deployment Mode (On Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of High Speed Connectivity Technology

Growth of Digitisation and Cloud based Storage



Market Trends:

IT and Telecom Accounts for Largest Market Share



Opportunities:

Intrusion Prevention and Activity Blocking is one of the Fastest Growing Segments



Challenges:

Interconnectivity of Different IT Systems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



